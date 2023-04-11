50/50 Thursdays
Former LSU assistant coach joins McNeese Men’s Basketball staff

By Justin Margolius
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese Men’s Basketball hired Brandon Chambers as an assistant coach on head coach Will Wade’s new staff.

The announcement came in on Monday, April 10.

He worked with Coach Wade on his LSU coaching staff in 2022. During that season the Tigers earned an at-large berth to the 2022 NCAA Tournament after finishing the season with 22 wins and a No. 20 NCAA Net ranking. He also helped the program reach as high as #12 in the national polls.

Chambers had spent this past season with Texas Southern as an assistant coach.

Before his move to Baton Rouge, Chambers spent another two seasons as an assistant at Texas Southern as he helped them win the 2021 SWAC Tournament Championship and the team’s second NCAA Tournament win after defeating Mount Saint Mary’s in the First Four.

Chambers also spent three years at the University of Nevada under current Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman as Director of Basketball Operations and then was a student manager at VCU in 2010 where Wade was an assistant at the time.

