Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office confirmed on Tuesday, April 11, that Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election.

The spokesman said Ardoin cited health reasons as contributing to his decision.

The below statement was released by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:

Ardoin served as Louisiana’s 44th secretary of state. He was elected to the position on Oct. 8, 2018, and served as interim secretary of state for several months before that election.

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
