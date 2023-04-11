Longtime Calcasieu D.A. reflects on Richard Ieyoub’s legacy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana Attorney General, who also served as Calcasieu D.A., passed away Monday morning.

Former Calcasieu D.A. Rick Bryant knew him well.

Ieyoub’s rise to statewide office came after winning the race for Calcasieu District Attorney. Bryant worked for Ieyoub, eventually as first assistant D.A., and then succeeded him.

Bryant said he learned a lot from him.

“He just had a great relationship with people. He loved people. He was good with people. He taught me a lot in that area, just watching how he interacted with other people and it served me well because those are big shoes to fill. When I was elected I had learned a lot from Mr. [Leonard] Knapp and Richard,” said Bryant.

Richard Ieyoub and Rick Bryant together at a Calcasieu Parish event. (Rick Bryant)

Bryant said Ieyoub loved the law but that his true passion was politics.

“He loved politics. He loved running for D.A. He loved running for attorney general. He loved running for U.S. Senate. He lost to Mary Landrieu. He lost by about 10-thousand votes or he would have been a U.S. Senator. And he liked being president of the national DA’s association and interacting with congressmen and that sort of thing. That was his passion. His passion was public service and politics and he was very good at it. I’d say, next to Edwin Edwards he was the best politician I’ve ever seen,” said Bryant.

Years ago Ieyoub donated a kidney to his brother Pat.

“I think it epitomizes the kind of man he is,” said Bryant.

Ieyoub was still serving as State Commissioner of Conservation when he passed. Family members say he had battled several health issues.

Bryant says Ieyoub will be remembered.

“He had a charismatic personality and he could work a room better than anybody I’ve ever seen. He was just a one of a kind individual,” said Bryant.

“I’d like to say I’m sad today. I am. But I think we need to celebrate the kind of man Richard was - just one of those people who, when I think of him, I smile. He’s just that kind of guy,” said Bryant.

Ieyoub was 78 years old.

Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight issued the following: statement on Ieyoub’s passing:

“Richard Ieyoub was widely respected. He served not only our Parish well, but our State and the strides he made for the people of Louisiana are unparalleled. He had a passion for public service, and his legal career shows that. My heart goes out to the Ieyoub family during this time.”

We will let you know once services are finalized for Ieyoub.

