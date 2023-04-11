Jennings man arrested for stealing over $5,000 of electric utilities

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested after being accused of having an unauthorized connection to his residence’s electric service and accumulating over $5,000 in stolen utilities.

On Monday, April 10, Jefferson Davis deputies responded to a theft complaint from a Jeff Davis Electric employee who had discovered an illegal connection at 4317 Hillias Road in Jennings.

According to the employee, the electric service for the residence had been cancelled in 2021.

Chief Dep. Christopher Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, said that upon investigation of the incident, the resident of the home, David Carl Trahan, 61, admitted to the theft of service.

Trahan told deputies a friend of his rigged the meter box with steel plates to connect the house’s electricity.

Trahan was arrested and booked into the parish jail for felony theft, but was released on a $5,000 bond earlier today.

