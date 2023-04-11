50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jasper Police investigating alleged assault at Jasper High

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jasper, Tx (KPLC) - A 67-year-old English teacher was allegedly assaulted by a senior student at Jasper High School.

The altercation reportedly occurred on Thursday, April 6, according to Jasper Police spokesman Lt. Garrett Foster.

Foster said that teacher Colleen Garcia received minor injuries and no medical attention was needed.

Jasper Police is in the process of obtaining a warrant for the student allegedly involved.

“We are taking this very seriously, we cannot have incidents such as this in our school,” Jasper Independent School District superintendent John Seybold said to KJAS Radio.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
5 white cops plead not guilty in death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Nonprofit organizing events for Sexual Abuse Awareness Month
Nonprofit organizing events for Sexual Abuse Awareness Month
Jennings man arrested for stealing over $5,000 of electric utilities
Jennings man arrested for stealing over $5,000 of electric utilities
Jennings man arrested for stealing over $5,000 of electric utilities
Jennings man arrested for stealing over $5,000 of electric utilities