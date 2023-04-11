Jasper Police investigating alleged assault at Jasper High

Jasper, Tx (KPLC) - A 67-year-old English teacher was allegedly assaulted by a senior student at Jasper High School.

The altercation reportedly occurred on Thursday, April 6, according to Jasper Police spokesman Lt. Garrett Foster.

Foster said that teacher Colleen Garcia received minor injuries and no medical attention was needed.

Jasper Police is in the process of obtaining a warrant for the student allegedly involved.

“We are taking this very seriously, we cannot have incidents such as this in our school,” Jasper Independent School District superintendent John Seybold said to KJAS Radio.

