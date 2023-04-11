FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms begin Tuesday evening, return by Wednesday afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some locally wet weather is back in play the next couple days across SW Louisiana. An area of low pressure continues to develop just to our southeast and will continue to do so into tomorrow. It will drift a little closer to the area, bringing some scattered showers and storms with it. The first round of rain will begin on Tuesday evening with some showers and storms moving into the area. The best chances of seeing activity will likely be in the eastern and southern half of the region. As we lose our daytime heating tonight, the heaviest activity will wind down though a few showers still will be possible overnight and into Wednesday morning.

After some showers and storms Tuesday evening, more return later in the day Wednesday. (KPLC)

Then our Wednesday will continue the theme of rain chances. By the afternoon and evening hours, another round of heavier showers and storms may once again track from the east into SW Louisiana. Things should not become a washout with plenty of breaks in any rain tomorrow. Rainfall amounts should generally be low through Thursday, though anyone that gets in the heavier activity could perhaps see a quick half inch to an inch of rain.

The next chance of rain comes with a cold front that arrives late Saturday or early Sunday. (KPLC)

By Thursday, that low begins to depart and takes the rain and clouds with it, though a few showers still may be possible in the morning. We’ll also start a warming trend too. Highs Thursday should reach the mid to upper 70′s, and we’ll likely be back in the 80′s by Friday. Our break in the rain may not last too long however, as a cold front begins to approach later Saturday. This may bring another round of showers and storms around that time. Afterwards, highs return to the 70′s for a day or two as drier air filters in behind it.

- Max Lagano.

