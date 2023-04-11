FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and warmer today, slight chance of afternoon showers.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Quiet weather continues across SWLA this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain remain low even with clouds that will stay in our skies most of the day, and temperatures are expected to warm back up into the middle 70s by this afternoon. This afternoon into the early evening rain chances increase slightly as we watch for some showers to begin to develop and push our way from the East. This will be coming off of a developing low pressure system that is expected to move across South central and Southeast Louisiana tomorrow. Rain chances will be a little bit higher for our coastal parishes this evening which will likely see more of the rain closer to the coast, but we can’t rule out a passing shower or two in the early evening hour for more inland areas.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

After that we’ll look for low temperatures again drop back into the upper 50s and low 60s again overnight. Rain chances will see a similar pattern to today, possibly starting off low in the morning but then increasing again late in the afternoon and evening for Wednesday. The low pressure center is expected to move across South central and Southeast Louisiana by tomorrow evening. That keeps us on the western drier side of this low as our winds will continue out of the east and northeast with just a few passing showers expected as temperatures warm up into the 70s by the afternoon.

Wednesday low (KPLC)

Once this low pushes north and east of the area on Thursday we will look for some drier weather for Thursday and Friday but we’re gearing up for some changes to occur again by this weekend as a cold front will push into the area late on Saturday. That brings our best rain chances during the Saturday afternoon and evening hours giving those temperatures a chance to warm up into the lower 80s ahead of the front both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Saturday Weather Maker (KPLC)

Rain chances will quickly diminish on Sunday leaving us drier weather for the second-half of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.