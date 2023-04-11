APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon Parish’s ballot?
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - There are 8 Propositions on the ballot for the voters of Vernon Parish.
All 8 are renewals or continuations of Vernon Parish school taxes.
Early voting begins on April 15.
Hornbeck School District No. 143 Proposition
- Shall Hornbeck School District No. 143 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a thirteen and eighty-three hundredths (13.83) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $91,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?
Orange School District No. 145 Proposition
- Shall Orange School District No. 145 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a thirteen and twenty-four hundredths (13.24) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $186,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?
Parishwide School Tax Proposition
- Shall the Parish of Vernon, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), through the Vernon Parish School Board, the governing authority of the Parish for school purposes, continue to levy an eight and twelve hundredths (8.12) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,486,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the Parish, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the Parish?
Pickering School District No. 142 (Ward 4) Proposition
- Shall Pickering School District No. 142 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a fourteen and fifty-seven hundredths (14.57) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $240,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District, said millage to represent a forty-three hundredths of a mill (.43) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14.14 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on December 8, 2012?
Ward Eight Wardwide School District No. 151 Proposition
- Shall Ward Eight Wardwide School District No. 151 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a fourteen and thirty-two hundredths (14.32) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $73,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District, said millage to represent a thirty-two hundredths of a mill (.32) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on December 8, 2012?
Ward Five Wardwide School District No. 144 Proposition
- Shall Ward Five Wardwide School District No. 144 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a nineteen and eleven hundredths (19.11) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $438,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District, said millage to represent a forty-six hundredths of a mill (.46) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 18.65 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on December 8, 2012?
Ward One Wardwide School District No. 162 Proposition
- Shall Ward One Wardwide School District No. 162 of Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a thirteen and three hundredths (13.03) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $900,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?
Ward Six Wardwide School District No. 161 Proposition
- Shall Ward Six Wardwide School District No. 161 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a twelve and sixty-eight hundredths (12.68) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $63,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?
