APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon Parish’s ballot?

Shall Ward Eight Wardwide School District No. 151 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a fourteen and thirty-two hundredths (14.32) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $73,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District, said millage to represent a thirty-two hundredths of a mill (.32) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on December 8, 2012?