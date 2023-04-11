50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis Parish’s ballot?

There is only one item on the ballot for Jeff Davis Parish in the April 29 election.
There is only one item on the ballot for Jeff Davis Parish in the April 29 election.(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - There is only one item on the ballot for Jeff Davis Parish in the April 29 election.

The item proposes a sales tax increase in the Town of Elton for the next 10 years.

Early voting is from April 15-22.

For early voting locations, CLICK HERE.

Town of Elton Proposition

  • Shall the Town of Elton, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), in accordance with Louisiana law, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”) (an estimated $121,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, all as defined by law, for a period of ten (10) years from July 1, 2023, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining public streets in the Town and acquiring vehicles and other equipment for the Town’s use?

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?
There’s only one item on the ballot in Calcasieu Parish for the April 29 Election.
APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Calcasieu Parish’s ballot?
There are 8 Propositions on the ballot for the voters of Vernon Parish.
APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon Parish’s ballot?
Early voting for Calcasieu begins April 15