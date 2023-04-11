50/50 Thursdays
APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Calcasieu Parish’s ballot?

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - There’s only one item on the ballot in Calcasieu Parish for the April 29 Election: to continue providing funding for recreational facilities in Ward 3.

Early voting is from April 15-22.

For early voting locations, CLICK HERE.

Recreation District No. One of Ward Three Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)

  • Shall Recreation District No. One of Ward Three of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to renew, levy, and collect an existing tax of 5.50 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2025, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $4,991,000 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating recreation facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District, title to which shall be in the public?

