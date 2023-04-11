APRIL 29 ELECTION: What’s on Calcasieu Parish’s ballot?

Shall Recreation District No. One of Ward Three of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to renew, levy, and collect an existing tax of 5.50 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2025, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $4,991,000 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating recreation facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District, title to which shall be in the public?