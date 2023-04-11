50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

2023 WNBA Draft: LSU forward LaDazhia Williams selected in second round by Indiana Fever

LSU forward LaDazhia Williams (0)
LSU forward LaDazhia Williams (0)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU forward LaDazhia Williams has been selected in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Williams spent one year with LSU and during her time with the Tigers, she averaged 9.9 points per game on 55% shooting and averaged six rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-4 forward was a key piece for the Tigers during their National Championship run as she averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

In the National Championship game against Iowa Williams finished with 20 points while shooting 56% from the floor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his...
Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Latest News

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey during the National Championship parade.
Parade, celebration honors LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship
The National Champion LSU women's basketball team were welcomed home in the PMAC by hundreds of...
LSU fans welcome home the champs
LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Hot-shooting Tigers defeat Iowa, as LSU captures first National Championship
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85