Two arrested in drive-by shooting on Clover Drive

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people are arrested, including one juvenile, in connection with a drive-by shooting on Clover Drive.

Katelyn Renee Prescott, 19, of Lake Charles, and a 15-year-old juvenile are charged with assault by drive-by shooting.

Lake Charles Police arrived on April 6, at a residence that was struck by gunfire in the 1500 block of Clover Drive.

Surveillance video identified the alleged suspects in a small black SUV, LCPD said. Officers pulled the vehicle over in the 4400 block of 5th Avenue at approximately 6:38 p.m. on April 6, before making the arrests.

Prescott was additionally charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Her bond was set at $175,000.

The 15-year-old boy was additionally charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile and was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. He currently remains in custody.

