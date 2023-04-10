50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - April 9, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 9, 2023.

Michael Wayne Anderson, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); obstruction of justice.

Nathan Lee Brown, 24, Ragley: Violations of protective orders; resisting an officer by flight.

Scottie Lee Carrier, 34, Westlake: Domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court.

Mason Channing Morgan, 23, Oberlin: Third offense DWI; speeding; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle must be periodically inspected; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

David David Massey, 43, Vinton: Burglary.

Meagan Renee Cain, 31, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Joseph Gilbert Benjamin II, 42, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; burglary; possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court (3 charges); trespassing; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Randy Louis Louis, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

