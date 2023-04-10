Police identify victim of Fairview Crossing homicide
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has identified the man found dead at an apartment complex on Saturday, April 8.
Devyn Keon Thomas, 20, of Lake Charles, was found in a white Honda Accord at Fairview Crossing on Fifth Avenue after 6 p.m., said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Details are limited at this time. We will update you on air and online when we know more.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.