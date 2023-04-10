50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police identify victim of Fairview Crossing homicide

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has identified the man found dead at an apartment complex on Saturday, April 8.

Devyn Keon Thomas, 20, of Lake Charles, was found in a white Honda Accord at Fairview Crossing on Fifth Avenue after 6 p.m., said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Details are limited at this time. We will update you on air and online when we know more.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
2023 Regular Legislative Session begins Monday; several proposals up for debate
Afternoon conditions
First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool today, rain chances slightly returning mid week.
Richard Ieyoub
Former Louisiana AG Richard Ieyoub dies at 78
Gov. John Bel Edwards starts State of State with moment of silence for Richard Ieyoub.