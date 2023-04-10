Police identify victim of Fairview Crossing homicide

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has identified the man found dead at an apartment complex on Saturday, April 8.

Devyn Keon Thomas, 20, of Lake Charles, was found in a white Honda Accord at Fairview Crossing on Fifth Avenue after 6 p.m., said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Details are limited at this time. We will update you on air and online when we know more.

