LSP: One person dead after being shot by Lafayette police officer at night club

Lafayette Police Department
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person has died from their injuries after a shooting incident involving a Lafayette police officer at a night club, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The Lafayette Police Department says officers responded to a report of someone shooting at the La Bamba Bar Lounge around 10:49 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says a Lafayette police officer that was working at a security detail that night discharged his weapon during the incident which struck someone. The individual was taken to a hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound but died later that night. Authorities say the officer was not injured during the incident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The officer who discharged his firearm has been placed on paid administrative leave and the investigation into the officer-involved shooting has been turned over to Louisiana State Police.

The Lafayette Police Department says it is still investigating the incident that led up to the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

