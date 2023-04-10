50/50 Thursdays
Follow on Twitter: Reporters in the courtroom covering Vallow Daybell murder trial

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KPLC) - Follow the latest on the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trail from reporters who are in the Idaho courtroom.

Daybell is on trial in the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as Tammy Daybell.

Tammy Daybell was married to Chad Daybell when she died in her sleep at age 49 on Oct. 19, 2019. Chad married Lori on Nov. 5, 2019.

The disappearance and eventual discovery of the bodies of JJ and Tylee came to light when JJ’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, of Lake Charles, requested Rexburg, Idaho police conduct a welfare check for JJ.

