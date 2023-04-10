50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool today, rain chances slightly returning mid week.

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Joseph Enk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re remaining on the cool side this morning as we start off the week with temperatures down into the 50s a lot like what we’ve seen so far through the holiday weekend. High’s today could get into the 70s as the cloud cover we’ve had persisting from the weekend gets a few breaks and moves out, but if we remain overcast like we did yesterday those temperatures will not get out of the 60s. Rain chances will stay out of our forecast today though and look for those temperatures tonight again to drop down into the 50s under partly cloudy skies with light east to northeasterly winds around 5 to 10 mph. '

Afternoon conditions
Afternoon conditions(KPLC)

For Tuesday we are expecting more sunshine to break through those clouds so a little bit better chance it will see those mid 70s back during the afternoon with a slight chance of an isolated shower possible late in the day.

Slightly better chance of rain Wednesday comes as an area of low pressure will be working its way up the southeast Louisiana coastline that will keep those best rain chances to our east but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers especially by the afternoon.

Mid-week low
Mid-week low(KPLC)

Our next best chance of rain holds off until late into the weekend as a front works through our area Saturday night going into Sunday this will bring scattered showers and some thunderstorms to our area Saturday as temperatures slowly warm back into the 80′s near the end of the week.

Rainmaker Saturday
Rainmaker Saturday(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Ben's Morning Forecast.
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Ben's Morning Forecast.
More clouds stick around Monday before rain returns by mid week.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Clouds hang around Monday but rain chances don't go up until Tuesday and Wednesday.
KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Dry weather is in store for Easter Sunday despite cloud cover.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast