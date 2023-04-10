First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool today, rain chances slightly returning mid week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re remaining on the cool side this morning as we start off the week with temperatures down into the 50s a lot like what we’ve seen so far through the holiday weekend. High’s today could get into the 70s as the cloud cover we’ve had persisting from the weekend gets a few breaks and moves out, but if we remain overcast like we did yesterday those temperatures will not get out of the 60s. Rain chances will stay out of our forecast today though and look for those temperatures tonight again to drop down into the 50s under partly cloudy skies with light east to northeasterly winds around 5 to 10 mph. '

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

For Tuesday we are expecting more sunshine to break through those clouds so a little bit better chance it will see those mid 70s back during the afternoon with a slight chance of an isolated shower possible late in the day.

Slightly better chance of rain Wednesday comes as an area of low pressure will be working its way up the southeast Louisiana coastline that will keep those best rain chances to our east but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers especially by the afternoon.

Mid-week low (KPLC)

Our next best chance of rain holds off until late into the weekend as a front works through our area Saturday night going into Sunday this will bring scattered showers and some thunderstorms to our area Saturday as temperatures slowly warm back into the 80′s near the end of the week.

Rainmaker Saturday (KPLC)

