FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers return late Tuesday with better rain chances by Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain once again is back in the forecast for Southwest Louisiana. An upper-level disturbance continue to move closer to the region, and will begin to park itself nearby on Tuesday. Some sunshine may again be around to start the day, but by the late afternoon and evening, a few showers and downpours should approach. The highest chances of seeing activity will be in eastern parts of the viewing area. High temperatures should be a little warmer as well with readings in the low to mid 70′s.

Some scattered showers are possible Tuesday evening especially for eastern parts of the area. (KPLC)

Wednesday is still looking like the rainiest day from this system. The low pressure system will still hang close by, but better moisture will also begin to take shape. This may result in more widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms as well during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, temperatures should once again reach the 70′s for highs. The good news is rainfall amounts will not be anywhere near as heavy as last week’s, though localized amounts over half an inch of rain could fall in some of the heavier activity over the next few days.

The most widespread activity arrives by Wednesday afternoon and could include a few thunderstorms. (KPLC)

By Thursday, the low pressure begins to depart and will take the rain with it, though some morning showers are still a possibility. Then we begin to warm up, with temperatures returning to the low 80′s by Friday and Saturday. It will be around that time however we begin to track the next cold front. With that front could come another round of showers and thunderstorms around Saturday and possibly into Sunday as well. Another quick round of cooler air seems likely to filter in behind it as well.

- Max Lagano

