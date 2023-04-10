Early voting for Calcasieu begins April 15

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting for the April 29 general election in Calcasieu Parish will begin on Saturday, April 15.

Those who wish to vote early may vote at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse on 1000 Ryan St. in Room 7 on the second floor from April 15 to April 22, excluding April 16.

Voting will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each of those days.

Both the Sulphur and Moss Bluff locations will not be open as the only item on the ballot for the election is for Ward 3:

Recreation District 1 of Ward 3 proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal) for precincts 300 thru 340, 361 thru 372, and part of 360.

Absentee ballots have been sent out and must be returned to the Registrar of Voters Office at 1000 Ryan St. #7, Lake Charles, LA 70601 via mail or hand delivered by 4:30 p.m. on April 28.

