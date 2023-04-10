50/50 Thursdays
Early risers celebrate Easter with sunrise service

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A day filled with appreciation and gratitude, Easter Sunday recognizes the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he sacrificed his life for the forgiveness of sin.

“To me, Easter is the greatest celebration that we in the Christian world have,” pastor Rodney Bankens said. “We celebrate first of all Christmas because of the birth of Christ and had he not been born then we would not have this celebration.”

Bankens is a member of the United Pentecostal Church and has preached to Christians at Mimosa Pines for the past two years.

“This was a very good turnout, I did it last year and we had probably half the crowd last year but last year was the first year after COVID,” Bankens said.

Sunrise services may not be as common as they once were, but Bankens said preaching at one reminds him of his childhood.

“In the past here in southwest Louisiana back in the 70s, 80s, all of our churches did a sunrise service, outdoors usually,” Bankens said.

He said Easter Sunday is a perfect time to renew faith in Christian values.

“We’re living in a very troubled age here in America and so many people have forgotten our roots and the Christian faith that was so prevalent throughout our lifetime that is going by the wayside because of all that’s going on,” Bankens said. “But it’s still real, Jesus is coming back, and I don’t know about them but I want to be ready.”

