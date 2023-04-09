Thousands of eggs scooped up at Lake Charles Easter egg hunt

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Easter is upon us and some are celebrating early with an Easter egg hunt in Lake Charles.

Thousands of colorful eggs covered Hillcrest Park as kids ran as fast as they could to gather some Easter treats.

“It’s beautiful man, you can’t find too much like this in Lake Charles, Louisiana,” one parent said.

Families came together to enjoy some Easter fun, but it doesn’t come without a little competition

“So we’re actually visiting grandma today and we did a little egg hunt this morning but we wanted to get a little more competitive and race against some other kids and so since the rain stopped we thought it would be really fun to come out and do an egg hunt with some other kids,” parent Samantha Culpepper said.

Michael Castille is the City of Lake Charles community director and helped organize the event, he says easter is about having fun especially after all Southwest Louisiana has been through.

“We’ve been through a lot so the past three years we’ve been through so many different things and there’s still image of the hurricane at every corner of the city so its time to start getting out of our homes and enjoying ourselves,” Castille said.

After the hunt was over, the kids counted up their eggs and the parents were just grateful for a day like this.

“Well it’s just fun to meet new people and we actually haven’t been to this park or this part of Lake Charles before and like I said we’re out of town visiting but it’s been really cool to see the community and how involved everybody is,” Culpepper said.

An estimated 5,000 eggs were placed in Hillcrest Park for the hunt.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.