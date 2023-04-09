50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - April 8, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 8, 2023.

Brian Keith Solana, 26, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; simple assault; public bribery.

Kathryn Mae Barber, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Gerald Wayne Vincent, 53, Westlake: Aggravated assault.

Blayne Kyle Smith, 30, Kinder: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Timothy Wayne Daniels, 55, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Dylan Kade Hargrave, 30, Gueydan: Instate detainer.

Kenneth Dewayne Mott, 33, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less).

