One dead at Cypress Apartment complex

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is responding to a situation at the Cypress Apartment complex on 5th Avenue.

LCPD says it’s an ongoing investigation and they have no further information at this time.

According to the Coroner’s Office, one person is dead. The identity and matter of death is unknown.

This is a developing story. 7News will provide updates as they become available.

