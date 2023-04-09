50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jennings comes together for community Easter egg hunt

By Letitia Walker
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Easter bunny was busy in Jennings with an Easter egg hunt at Marcus Cain Park.

This event is Jennings’ first annual community Easter egg hunt.

There were plenty of eggs to find and everyone had the chance to meet the easter bunny too.

“I wanted to give back to the community along with others, give back to our children,” event organizer Chaisity Shay Owens said. “Let us know that we’re not divided, everybody can come downtown, uptown, try to give events for everybody to have fun because we haven’t done it in a long time.”

Chasity Shay Owens helped organize the event and she tells 7News they had over 2,000 eggs for the kids to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Thousands of eggs scooped up at Lake Charles Easter egg hunt
Thousands of eggs scooped up at Lake Charles Easter egg hunt
Police responding to situation at Cypress Apartment complex
One dead at Cypress Apartment complex
Firefighters union hosts music festival fundraiser
Firefighter union hosts music festival fundraiser
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Easter Sunday, a few showers return next week