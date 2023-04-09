Jennings comes together for community Easter egg hunt

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Easter bunny was busy in Jennings with an Easter egg hunt at Marcus Cain Park.

This event is Jennings’ first annual community Easter egg hunt.

There were plenty of eggs to find and everyone had the chance to meet the easter bunny too.

“I wanted to give back to the community along with others, give back to our children,” event organizer Chaisity Shay Owens said. “Let us know that we’re not divided, everybody can come downtown, uptown, try to give events for everybody to have fun because we haven’t done it in a long time.”

Chasity Shay Owens helped organize the event and she tells 7News they had over 2,000 eggs for the kids to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.