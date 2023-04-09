FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds still around Monday, showers return mid week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plenty of clouds hung around on Easter Sunday, and they may not be in a hurry to leave on Monday. This is thanks to the jet stream remaining close by, as well as some low level moisture sticking in place. The result will be another cool start to our morning on Monday, as temperatures warm from the upper 50′s into the mid to upper 60′s during the day. Should a few more breaks of sun result, that could be enough to get some locations into the low 70′s. The better news is that rain chances will remain low and the best odds of seeing any shower activity will be in far southern and western parts of our viewing area.

The next batch of showers begins to approach by late Tuesday. (KPLC)

Rain chances will steadily increase starting Tuesday. An upper-level low will begin to park itself over our area by that time. And with the best moisture likely remaining along the coast, that seems to be where shower activity may focus Tuesday. By Wednesday, better moisture looks to move into much of SW Louisiana, and that should be the day which features the most widespread (though still relatively light) activity. Some of those showers may continue early Thursday before the low moves to the northeast by the afternoon. Plenty of clouds will still be nearby at least through Wednesday, which will make it tough for temperatures to warm above the low 70′s at best.

Temps stay below normal for the next few days. (KPLC)

Appreciable sunshine returns by Friday, though our break from the rain may be short-lived. This is because a cold front begins to from to our west and moves closer sometime around next Friday. This means another round of showers and possibly some storms may return to the region around then. Behind that front may come a shot of near or below normal temperatures as well.

- Max Lagano

