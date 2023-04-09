50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds still around Monday, showers return mid week

Clouds hang around Monday but rain chances don't go up until Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Max Lagano
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plenty of clouds hung around on Easter Sunday, and they may not be in a hurry to leave on Monday. This is thanks to the jet stream remaining close by, as well as some low level moisture sticking in place. The result will be another cool start to our morning on Monday, as temperatures warm from the upper 50′s into the mid to upper 60′s during the day. Should a few more breaks of sun result, that could be enough to get some locations into the low 70′s. The better news is that rain chances will remain low and the best odds of seeing any shower activity will be in far southern and western parts of our viewing area.

The next batch of showers begins to approach by late Tuesday.
The next batch of showers begins to approach by late Tuesday.(KPLC)

Rain chances will steadily increase starting Tuesday. An upper-level low will begin to park itself over our area by that time. And with the best moisture likely remaining along the coast, that seems to be where shower activity may focus Tuesday. By Wednesday, better moisture looks to move into much of SW Louisiana, and that should be the day which features the most widespread (though still relatively light) activity. Some of those showers may continue early Thursday before the low moves to the northeast by the afternoon. Plenty of clouds will still be nearby at least through Wednesday, which will make it tough for temperatures to warm above the low 70′s at best.

Temps stay below normal for the next few days.
Temps stay below normal for the next few days.(KPLC)

Appreciable sunshine returns by Friday, though our break from the rain may be short-lived. This is because a cold front begins to from to our west and moves closer sometime around next Friday. This means another round of showers and possibly some storms may return to the region around then. Behind that front may come a shot of near or below normal temperatures as well.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Clouds hang around Monday but rain chances don't go up until Tuesday and Wednesday.
KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Easter Sunday, a few showers return next week
Dry weather is in store for Easter Sunday despite cloud cover.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Our break from the rain continues into Easter Sunday.
KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Foercast