Angel Reese signs autographs for hundreds of LSU fans

Fans lined up outside Dick’s Sporting Goods to meet LSU basketball star, Angel Reese.
By Donald Fountain
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans lined up outside Dick’s Sporting Goods to meet LSU basketball star, Angel Reese.

Reese signed autographs for over 200 fans this morning.

“I’m just trying to be as positive as I can and just be a great impact for little girls. I mean just seeing the Simone moment and being able to go back and see when I took a picture with her when I was little. That can be a moment for someone when they are older. I just want to make moments and memories for little girls,” said Reese.

