2023 Regular Legislative Session begins Monday; several proposals up for debate

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 Regular Legislative Session is scheduled to get underway Monday, April 10, with several proposals set to come up for debate.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his final State of the State Address after the session convinces at 12 p.m. Edwards said he plans to outline his final legislative agenda and look back on the progress he’s made while in office.

The governor has proposed a $3,000 pay raise for public school teachers and a $1,500 raise for school support workers.

Louisiana State Rep. John Stefanski, a Republican, is proposing making posting bail for violent criminals a more difficult thing to do. His proposal would require a minimum of $100,000 for a violent crime and $500,000 for anyone who commits a violent crime while possessing a firearm.

A proposal from Louisiana State Rep. John Marino, an Independent, could lead to a raise for state senators and state representatives. The bill would raise the salary for state lawmakers from $16,800 a year to $60,000 a year. This would be the first pay increase for state lawmakers in more than four decades.

House Bill 442 would create a fund of about $8.5 million to provide bulletproof vests for peace officers across Louisiana. State Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Republican, said he got the idea for the proposal back in 2016. Rep. Edmonds said he hopes to get feedback about the proposal when the session begins.

Legislation filed in February seeks to remove the tax-exempt status of non-profit organizations that own property in Louisiana if that property is found to be a danger to public health or safety. If lawmakers approve the proposal, the issue would be on the ballot for voters to decide.

For more information about bills up for debate during the 2023 Regular Session, click here.

The session must adjourn by 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

