SWLA Arrest Report - April 7, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 7, 2023.

Susan Gaye Nicks, 48, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery.

Carlton Jerod Frank, 28, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Andrew Lance Leblanc, 36, Welsh: Instate detainer.

Colby Corisic Arvie, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Keldrick Cardae Turner, 32, DeQuincy: Simple battery; aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

