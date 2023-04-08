SWLA Arrest Report - April 7, 2023
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 7, 2023.
Susan Gaye Nicks, 48, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery.
Carlton Jerod Frank, 28, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
Andrew Lance Leblanc, 36, Welsh: Instate detainer.
Colby Corisic Arvie, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Keldrick Cardae Turner, 32, DeQuincy: Simple battery; aggravated assault.
