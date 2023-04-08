50/50 Thursdays
Saturday is deadline to register online to vote in April 29 election

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is giving the public a few reminders ahead of the Saturday, April, election.

Officials said the deadline to register to vote online is Saturday, April 8. Members of the public can visit the GeauxVote website to register online.

Early voting will begin on Saturday, April 15, and will run through Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. However, there will not be early voting on Sunday, April 16.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. that day. Absentee ballots must be submitted by Friday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m.

On election day, polls will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Voters will need to bring a valid ID to the polls. A valid ID can be a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID card, or a generally recognized picture identification card with a name and signature such as a passport.

