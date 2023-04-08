Railroad Days Festival continues in DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Easter weekend fun continues in Dequincy as many people throughout southwest Louisiana make their way out to the Railroad Days Festival.

There are plenty of carnival rides, games, and food vendors for everyone to enjoy.

One participant said it’s a great way to spend time with family and just have fun.

“I chose to come out because it’s just something to do and it’s really fun to spend time with your friends and eat food and stuff,” Logan Duhon said.

The festival ends at 11 p.m. on April 8.

