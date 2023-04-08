50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Railroad Days Festival continues in DeQuincy

By Devon Distefano
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Easter weekend fun continues in Dequincy as many people throughout southwest Louisiana make their way out to the Railroad Days Festival.

There are plenty of carnival rides, games, and food vendors for everyone to enjoy.

One participant said it’s a great way to spend time with family and just have fun.

“I chose to come out because it’s just something to do and it’s really fun to spend time with your friends and eat food and stuff,” Logan Duhon said.

The festival ends at 11 p.m. on April 8.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Firefighters union hosts music festival fundraiser
Firefighter union hosts music festival fundraiser
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Easter Sunday, a few showers return next week
Firefighters union hosts music festival fundraiser
Firefighter union hosts music festival fundraiser
Railroad Days Festival continues in DeQuincy
Railroad Days Festival continues in DeQuincy