Merryville Police searching for missing boy

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Merryville Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Christian was reported missing by his mother at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Surveillance video last captured Christian at a truck stop in Merryville.

Christian’s mother says he is very friendly and will get in the vehicle with anyone. He does have autism and is known to wander and collect items he sees. He will likely have his lunch pail with him.

Anyone who has seen Christian is urged to call his mother at 409-381-9313, the Merryville Police Department at 337-375-6240, or Beauregard Sheriff’s Office at 337-460-5451.

