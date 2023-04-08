McNeese Softball bounces back in game two of doubleheader against Northwestern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls softball team wrapped up their doubleheader against the Northwestern Lady Demons on Friday as they fell in their afternoon game 7-6, but then bounced back with a 4-0 victory in the second game of the day.

Game one saw Northwestern get off to a quick start as the Lady Demons put three runs across home plate off of an error in the first inning. McNeese then responded in the bottom of the fourth as Kaylee Lopez drove in three runs to give the Cowgirls a 6-4 lead. That lead was only held briefly, though, as Northwestern scored runs in the game’s final three innings to get the one-run win over the Cowgirls.

In game two McNeese gained some of their confidence back as they scored three runs in the first inning off of two hits.

Ashley Vallejo took the circle for the Cowgirls and she went on to pitch a complete game for McNeese. On the night Vallejo struck out 10 of the first 12 batters she faced, she only gave up one hit the entire night. Vallejo ended the game with a career-high 14 strikeouts which ranks second most in a game by a McNeese pitcher.

The offense was led by Reese Reyna, who cashed in on both her at-bats and then Rylie Bouvier, who also knocked in a run.

The Cowgirls will be back on the diamond Saturday as they will finish their series against Northwestern at noon.

