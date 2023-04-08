50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Baseball splits doubleheader against Texas A&M Corpus Christi

By Justin Margolius
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys took on the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders on Friday in a doubleheader as they split the two games.

Game one of the day went in favor of the Cowboys as they put together 10 hits that led to eight total runs on the afternoon. In game two the Islanders responded very well, as they outlasted the Cowboys 5-3.

The first game saw McNeese’s Grant Rodgers become the first eight-game winner in the country as he threw all nine innings and struck out six batters.

In the batter’s box, McNeese was led by Josh Leslie and Cooper Hext as the two drove in four of the Cowboys’ 10 runs on the afternoon.

The second game was a much different story on offense for the Cowboys as Corpus Christi held McNeese from putting any runners in serious positions to score.

A positive for McNeese was Ty Abraham, as he only allowed one run and three hits with eight strikeouts through six innings.

As the game rolled along, both teams stayed neck and neck until the ninth inning started. That inning proved to be the difference in the game as the Islanders put three runs on the board to seal a two-run win over the Cowboys.

McNeese will be back in action on Saturday to finish their series against the Islanders at 1:00 pm.

