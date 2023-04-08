Good Friday crawfish boils continue in SWLA despite rain

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain didn’t stop customers from lining up at J.T.’s Seafood this morning to buy crawfish for Good Friday.

Locals purchased pounds and pounds of live crawfish by the sack as they gear up for their weekend feast.

“We like to celebrate on Good Friday and Easter and all weekend long we’ll be celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” customer Randy Fredrick said.

For many, it’s a celebration that brings the family together each year.

“It is a tradition in my family for Good Friday - everybody get together and do the family thing and get full and enjoy the day,” customer Gene Washington said.

All this crawfish doesn’t go to waste - Randy Fredrick said he bought 75 pounds’ worth, and he’s ready to share.

“Take it home and boil it with my family in the yard and have a good time eating crawfish,” Fredrick said.

When it comes to cooking crawfish, locals are going to tell you Southwest Louisiana does it best.

“Everybody trying to bite off of it, now you got Texas and all over the country trying to do it but they can’t do it like we do it here,” Washington said.

J.T.’s Seafood sold more than 600 crawfish sacks by early afternoon.

