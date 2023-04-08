50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Easter Sunday, a few showers return next week

By Max Lagano
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain has now exited Southwest Louisiana, leaving a dry Easter in store across the area. Our Sunday weather looks to be much of the same as Saturday’s, with clouds and a cool start to the morning with some breaks of sun later in the day to warm us up. High temperatures will likely top out near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Again, we won’t have to worry about rain for Easter, meaning gatherings look good!

Similar weather is ahead for Easter with morning clouds and highs near 70 degrees.
Similar weather is ahead for Easter with morning clouds and highs near 70 degrees.(KPLC)

By Monday, an upper-level disturbance begins to move closer to our region which means a couple things. This will make our Monday weather pretty close to a repeat of the weather during the weekend. But eventually it will also mean rain chances return to Southwest Louisiana.

An upper-level disturbance may bring some scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday.
An upper-level disturbance may bring some scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday.(KPLC)

The disturbance will move overhead during the Tuesday timeframe and could help trigger a couple showers during the day especially closer to the coast. We’ll have to watch the exact location of the low closely though. Models still are split next week about where exactly the low pressure ends up. Should it hang closer to the coast Wednesday, we may be dealing with an extended period of showers and cooler temperatures. But if it ends up more to our south and east, we’ll have fewer clouds and showers. So for now, some scattered showers are in the forecast Tuesday through Wednesday.

Rain chances go up a little mid week and then again closer to next weekend.
Rain chances go up a little mid week and then again closer to next weekend.(KPLC)

Luckily that low pressure gets a move on by Thursday to the northeast, with rain chances lowering by then and Friday. Temperatures will likely return to the 80′s around that time as well.  After that another cold front may try to develop west of us closer to next weekend, with chances for showers or storms returning around that time.

Happy Easter!

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More showers Friday evening, drying out this weekend
Rain will depart Friday night ahead of a much drier weekend.
KPLC 7 News Nightcast - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Showers are moving into SW Louisiana before we dry out Saturday.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain continuing today, clearing out Saturday.