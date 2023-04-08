FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Easter Sunday, a few showers return next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain has now exited Southwest Louisiana, leaving a dry Easter in store across the area. Our Sunday weather looks to be much of the same as Saturday’s, with clouds and a cool start to the morning with some breaks of sun later in the day to warm us up. High temperatures will likely top out near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Again, we won’t have to worry about rain for Easter, meaning gatherings look good!

Similar weather is ahead for Easter with morning clouds and highs near 70 degrees. (KPLC)

By Monday, an upper-level disturbance begins to move closer to our region which means a couple things. This will make our Monday weather pretty close to a repeat of the weather during the weekend. But eventually it will also mean rain chances return to Southwest Louisiana.

An upper-level disturbance may bring some scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday. (KPLC)

The disturbance will move overhead during the Tuesday timeframe and could help trigger a couple showers during the day especially closer to the coast. We’ll have to watch the exact location of the low closely though. Models still are split next week about where exactly the low pressure ends up. Should it hang closer to the coast Wednesday, we may be dealing with an extended period of showers and cooler temperatures. But if it ends up more to our south and east, we’ll have fewer clouds and showers. So for now, some scattered showers are in the forecast Tuesday through Wednesday.

Rain chances go up a little mid week and then again closer to next weekend. (KPLC)

Luckily that low pressure gets a move on by Thursday to the northeast, with rain chances lowering by then and Friday. Temperatures will likely return to the 80′s around that time as well. After that another cold front may try to develop west of us closer to next weekend, with chances for showers or storms returning around that time.

Happy Easter!

- Max Lagano

