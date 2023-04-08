Firefighter union hosts music festival fundraiser

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Firefighter Union held their second annual music festival to raise money for equipment needed within the departments.

Chief Training Officer Corey LaMarque said the donations are not just for them but are also for special events and to help those in need in the community.

“Just recently with the money for last year, the alternative school here at Jennings didn’t have a way to communicate between the teachers so they approached us about buying them some radios, so we bought them some radios so they could communicate between the teachers,” LaMarque said. “That way if there’s an incident they can get a hold of each other.”

LaMarque said you can reach out to the Jennings fire station and ask to speak with a union member if you’re in need of any assistance.

The fundraiser started at 3 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m.

