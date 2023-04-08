Fatal Easter Sunday shooting at Lake Charles nightclub remains unsolved nearly a year later

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You always hear law enforcement and the families of those involved in a tragedy plead to the public to come forward with information, but can one tip really make a difference?

“I don’t know if I’m talking to you on a daily basis, if I’m smiling at you, waving at you or giving you a ride, and you know that you did something to my child, and you won’t say a word,” Edith LaFleur said.

Each year, families gather to spend the Easter holiday together to spend time with the ones they love, but this year for those who loved Gerald LaFleur, it’s a reminder of the day he was abruptly taken from them.

“April 17, 2022, approximately 2:22 a.m. Lake Charles City Police was dispatched to the 800 block of 3rd Avenue, the Juicy’s Lounge, regarding a shooting,” Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said.

LaFleur, known as “Doc” to his friends and family, died that night. His mother bore witness to the sight of her son and the dozens of potential witnesses who were standing around.

“I can’t believe no one a year later won’t say nothing,” Edith LaFleur said. “He would give you his last, and everyone knows that about him. In my heart, he will always be loved, he will always be cherished, and he will always be here.”

“Through this investigation, we know there are individuals at the Juicy’s Lounge that observed what occurred,” Fondel said.

LaFleur’s mother is left to raise his youngest child, Landon. For LaFleur’s family, his mother, and especially his sons’ sake, Lake Charles police are hopeful those who witnessed the Easter tragedy find it in their hearts to come forward with any information.

“Over my 25 years in law enforcement, it has been the hardest job of meeting with families and watching and observing their pain as they are losing a loved one,” Fondel said. “I pray and hope that this investigation doesn’t take 23 years for someone to come forth over a senseless murder.”

Fondel asked anyone with information to contact lead detectives Sgt. Joe Savoie or Cpl. Andrew Malveaux at 337-491-1311.

