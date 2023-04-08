50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Christians gather for annual Seven Church Walk in Lake Charles

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is Good Friday, a part of Holy Week that is observed by Christians to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The rain was pouring, but the third annual Seven Church Walk continued. It’s a Lenten tradition with roots in 16th-Century Rome.

“To honor Christ, to honor the Passion, and the blood, sweat and tears on that end. A little bit of rain and sweat on our end isn’t nothing but a thang,” said Joshua Terziu.

Members of the Religious Sisters of Mercy along with people in the community joined forces for a nine-mile walk through Lake Charles. They visited seven Catholic churches, stopping at each one to pray and remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We walk these streets all the time saying our own little prayers, so to do it with a community is more than a blessing for us,” Terziu said.

He was eager to talk about the real reason for events like this one.

“Redemption and mistake. It’s okay to make a mistake, it’s okay not to be perfect, that was done supposedly for us, so we’re just here to do our best, to have fun with it, and to understand that we can fall short but that isn’t no problem, we just get back up and try again,” he said.

This evening, churches in the Lake Area will conclude Good Friday with church services.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Good Friday Crawfish
Good Friday crawfish boils continue in SWLA despite rain
Bikers donate Easter baskets for kids in Lake Charles
Bikers donate Easter baskets for kids in Lake Charles
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More showers Friday evening, drying out this weekend
Christians gather for annual Seven Church Walk in Lake Charles
Annual seven church walk