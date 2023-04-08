Christians gather for annual Seven Church Walk in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is Good Friday, a part of Holy Week that is observed by Christians to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The rain was pouring, but the third annual Seven Church Walk continued. It’s a Lenten tradition with roots in 16th-Century Rome.

“To honor Christ, to honor the Passion, and the blood, sweat and tears on that end. A little bit of rain and sweat on our end isn’t nothing but a thang,” said Joshua Terziu.

Members of the Religious Sisters of Mercy along with people in the community joined forces for a nine-mile walk through Lake Charles. They visited seven Catholic churches, stopping at each one to pray and remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We walk these streets all the time saying our own little prayers, so to do it with a community is more than a blessing for us,” Terziu said.

He was eager to talk about the real reason for events like this one.

“Redemption and mistake. It’s okay to make a mistake, it’s okay not to be perfect, that was done supposedly for us, so we’re just here to do our best, to have fun with it, and to understand that we can fall short but that isn’t no problem, we just get back up and try again,” he said.

This evening, churches in the Lake Area will conclude Good Friday with church services.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.