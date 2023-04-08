Bikers donate Easter baskets for kids in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A local motorcycle dealership partnered with Toys for Tots to give away 200 free Easter baskets Friday.

Families pulled up to Harley-Davidson of Lake Charles as kids were surprised with colorful Easter baskets, or parents picked up baskets to give to their children on Easter Sunday.

The baskets were donated by several local motorcycle groups.

“It’s awesome because there’s going to be some children that do not get anything because of times right now, and giving back to the community makes you feel good at the end of the day,” said Harley-Davidson of Lake Charles owner Billy Doherty.

