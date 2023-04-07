SWLA Arrest Report - April 6, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 6, 2023.

Norward Lainta, 64, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; careless operation; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Nyheim Marki Papillion, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; resisting an officer by flight.

Alexis Mikael Watler, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; illegal transmission of monetary funds; racketeering.

Johnathan Wiley, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; flight of an officer; possession of marijuana; trespassing; instate detainer.

Carl Anthony Thibodeaux Jr., 20, Sulphur: Intimidation, impeding, or injuring witnesses.

Shane Douglas Blessing, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; property damage under $50,000; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; burglary; theft under $5,000.

Kellen Jerard Wright, 42, Lake Charles: Stalking; assault.

Edward Wilson Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Katelyn Renee Prescott, 19, Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Donnie Jared Gobert, 39, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

