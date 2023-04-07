50/50 Thursdays
Renovations underway at former Standard Mercantile building in DeRidder

By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - You might be familiar with the Gothic Jail or the courthouse in DeRidder, but are you familiar with the former Standard Mercantile?

Mac Courvelle and his wife have owned and operated Treasure City Market in DeRidder for 20 years, selling antiques and other things, but the building that houses the antique store has just as much history as the items on the inside do.

“If you bought it in DeRidder you bought it at the Standard,” Courvelle said.

Built in 1917, the former Standard Mercantile is at the center of the city, and if you have passed by lately, you can see construction is underway. That’s because the Courvelles are recipients of a Louisiana Main Street revitalization grant.

They will spend $20,000 in planned work outlined in their application, and they will receive $10,000 in grant money.

“They are trying to, I don’t want to say re-establish, but help generate the downtowns,” Courvelle said. “Pop a little bit of money in it. Help out the owners.”

Courvelle told 7News the building held up well in the hurricanes. It was built very sturdy, and even now, the construction taking place is just some repainting, restoring the building’s original 72 window frames and the exterior awnings.

“Very few pieces. I mean, if I say five percent is maybe rotted, that is probably an overstatement,” Courvelle said. “No termite damage anywhere. Being historic and being old, the quality of materials they used back then was exceptional.”

Courvelle said the project must be completed by June 30 to comply with the grant. He said this is just the start of the projects they have planned for the building.

