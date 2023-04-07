Railroad Days Festival continues with schedule changes due to weather

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum is continuing despite the rain with a few schedule changes.

The festival parade and bicycle parade Friday have been canceled.

The children’s Easter egg hunt and scavenger hunt have been moved from Friday to Saturday at noon.

All other events are happening as planned, and rides are still running. View the full schedule HERE.

KPLC’s Barry Lowin will give us a live look at the festival this afternoon.

