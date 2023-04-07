50/50 Thursdays
Railroad Days Festival continues with schedule changes due to weather

(Louisiana Railroad Days Festival)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum is continuing despite the rain with a few schedule changes.

The festival parade and bicycle parade Friday have been canceled.

The children’s Easter egg hunt and scavenger hunt have been moved from Friday to Saturday at noon.

All other events are happening as planned, and rides are still running. View the full schedule HERE.

KPLC’s Barry Lowin will give us a live look at the festival this afternoon.

