New bill would form Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Representative Wilford Carter has proposed a bill to help redevelop North Lake Charles by forming the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority which would work to clean up run-down areas and attract new business.

“The idea here is to come up with a development authority, a development authority that has the power and authority to contract with anybody, including the federal government, in order to get monies or to assist people in locating in North Lake Charles. Both for residential development and economic development,” said Representative Carter.

The new authority would be a political subdivision and could act like a state entity. It would consult with the City Council but final decisions would be up to The Authority Board.

“This is nothing different from the Morgan Field Development or the Nelson Road Development or the development in Sulphur,” said Carter. “There’s many developments like this in the city except in North Lake Charles, and this is sort of done similar to those other redevelopments.”

One North Lake Charles business owner believes bigger tax incentives would bring more businesses.

“A good incentive to get more business down here would be a pretty sizable tax break to actually incentivize these people to bring a business down here,” said Duncan Aubrey of Iron Shop Provisions Louisiana.

The authority would work to clean up depressed areas, revitalize vacant properties, and make the city grow.

“When I was on the City Council in 1976, we had 72,000 people in the city. We’ve got about 72,000 people now,” said Carter. “We have not grown substantially. Grew for a while, got to a hundred thousand, then we lost people because of the storm...On the other hand, Lafayette has grown leaps and bounds over Lake Charles, and there’s no reason for it except we haven’t done a good job of attracting people to our city and maintaining our young people.”

Mayor Nick Hunter’s office also spoke on the bill saying, “The City of Lake Charles is always supportive of economic development efforts. We look forward to understanding more about House Bill 129 and are hopeful we have a chance to discuss it with our state delegation.”

.

