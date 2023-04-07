McNeese Baseball and Softball games Postponed due to weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both McNeese baseball, and softball were supposed to be in action on Thursday night as they were set to begin their series against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, and Northwestern State respectively, but due to the inclement weather Lake Charles received on Thursday night, both games were postponed.
What this means for McNeese baseball is their game, originally scheduled for Thursday at 6:00, has now been postponed to Friday afternoon at 1:00, creating a doubleheader on Friday.
New Schedule:
- Friday: 1:00 P.M
- Originally scheduled for Thursday night
- Friday: 4:30 P.M.
- Saturday: 1:00 P.M.
For McNeese softball, it’s a bit different, the Cowgirls already had a doubleheader scheduled for Friday against the Lady Demons, that doubleheader will go on as scheduled, while Thursday night’s game is pushed back to Saturday.
New Schedule:
- Friday: 1:00 P.M.
- Friday: 3:00 P.M.
- Saturday 12:00 P.M.
- Originally scheduled for Thursday night
For potential updates on McNeese baseball and softball schedules, and more follow KPLC 7 Sports on Facebook and Twitter, plus 7 Sports Director Matthew Travis.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.