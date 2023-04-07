McNeese Baseball and Softball games Postponed due to weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both McNeese baseball, and softball were supposed to be in action on Thursday night as they were set to begin their series against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, and Northwestern State respectively, but due to the inclement weather Lake Charles received on Thursday night, both games were postponed.

🚨Tonight's game vs Texas-A&M Corpus Christi is postponed.🚨



There will be a doubleheader tomorrow with game one starting at 1 PM. pic.twitter.com/fL0IAZMbLa — McNeese Baseball (@McNeeseBaseball) April 6, 2023

What this means for McNeese baseball is their game, originally scheduled for Thursday at 6:00, has now been postponed to Friday afternoon at 1:00, creating a doubleheader on Friday.

New Schedule:

Friday: 1:00 P.M Originally scheduled for Thursday night Friday: 4:30 P.M. Saturday: 1:00 P.M.

Tonight's opening series game against Northwestern State has been postponed to Noon on Saturday. A doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday — McNeese Softball (@McNeeseSoftball) April 7, 2023

For McNeese softball, it’s a bit different, the Cowgirls already had a doubleheader scheduled for Friday against the Lady Demons, that doubleheader will go on as scheduled, while Thursday night’s game is pushed back to Saturday.

New Schedule:

Friday: 1:00 P.M. Friday: 3:00 P.M. Saturday 12:00 P.M. Originally scheduled for Thursday night

For potential updates on McNeese baseball and softball schedules, and more follow KPLC 7 Sports on Facebook and Twitter, plus 7 Sports Director Matthew Travis.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.