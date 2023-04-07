50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Baseball and Softball games Postponed due to weather

By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both McNeese baseball, and softball were supposed to be in action on Thursday night as they were set to begin their series against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, and Northwestern State respectively, but due to the inclement weather Lake Charles received on Thursday night, both games were postponed.

What this means for McNeese baseball is their game, originally scheduled for Thursday at 6:00, has now been postponed to Friday afternoon at 1:00, creating a doubleheader on Friday.

New Schedule:

  1. Friday: 1:00 P.M
    1. Originally scheduled for Thursday night
  2. Friday: 4:30 P.M.
  3. Saturday: 1:00 P.M.

For McNeese softball, it’s a bit different, the Cowgirls already had a doubleheader scheduled for Friday against the Lady Demons, that doubleheader will go on as scheduled, while Thursday night’s game is pushed back to Saturday.

New Schedule:

  1. Friday: 1:00 P.M.
  2. Friday: 3:00 P.M.
  3. Saturday 12:00 P.M.
    1. Originally scheduled for Thursday night

For potential updates on McNeese baseball and softball schedules, and more follow KPLC 7 Sports on Facebook and Twitter, plus 7 Sports Director Matthew Travis.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

McNeese Baseball and Softball games Postponed due to weather
McNeese Baseball and Softball games Postponed due to weather
SWLA LSU fans make the trip for National Championship Parade
SWLA LSU fans make the trip for National Championship Parade
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey during the National Championship parade.
Parade, celebration honors LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship
LSU Lady Tiger seniors Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams have declared for the WNBA Draft....
LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams declare for WNBA Draft