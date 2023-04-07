Lake Charles Weather Service radar down

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The weather radar near the Lake Charles Airport is down as of just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with NWS Lake Charles said they are not sure whether the outage is storm-related.

The 7 Storm Team is tracking the ongoing thunderstorms using the Fort Polk, Houston and New Orleans radars. We will continue to alert viewers of any watches or warnings that are issued on air and online.

Find our latest weather coverage HERE.

As of 710PM: The Lake Charles radar is down hard. There is no estimated outage time. Please use Fort Polk radar as an alternative source.



~Chanelle — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) April 7, 2023

Heavy rain continues to move into SW Louisiana.

