50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Weather Service radar down

The radar destroyed by Hurricane Laura at the Lake Charles Weather Service was rebuilt in 2021.
The radar destroyed by Hurricane Laura at the Lake Charles Weather Service was rebuilt in 2021.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The weather radar near the Lake Charles Airport is down as of just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with NWS Lake Charles said they are not sure whether the outage is storm-related.

The 7 Storm Team is tracking the ongoing thunderstorms using the Fort Polk, Houston and New Orleans radars. We will continue to alert viewers of any watches or warnings that are issued on air and online.

Find our latest weather coverage HERE.

Heavy rain continues to move into SW Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain moving in to SWLA, continues into Friday
Heavy rain moves into SW Louisiana this evening and Friday morning.
KPLC Live at 5 - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Heavy rain continues to move into SW Louisiana.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Afternoon conditions
First Alert Forecast: Showers this afternoon, widespread rain tomorrow