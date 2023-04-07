Lake Charles Weather Service radar down
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The weather radar near the Lake Charles Airport is down as of just after 7 p.m. Thursday.
Officials with NWS Lake Charles said they are not sure whether the outage is storm-related.
The 7 Storm Team is tracking the ongoing thunderstorms using the Fort Polk, Houston and New Orleans radars. We will continue to alert viewers of any watches or warnings that are issued on air and online.
