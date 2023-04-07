50/50 Thursdays
Jury selected in Lori Vallow Daybell triple murder trial

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Boise, Idaho (KPLC) - Opening statements are set for Monday in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of killing two of her children.

A jury was seated Friday morning after more than four days of jury selection.

Vallow Daybell is charged in connection with the deaths of her children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as her current husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

The judge has ruled that J.J.’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock of Lake Charles, can be in the courtroom.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Judge: Kay Woodcock can sit in during other witnesses’ testimony
Lawyers screen potential jurors in Idaho slain kids’ trial
Grandparents of J.J. Vallow prepare to leave for Idaho for murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell
Judge’s rulings in Lori Vallow Daybell case disappoint grandparents of murdered child

