Jury selected in Lori Vallow Daybell triple murder trial

Boise, Idaho (KPLC) - Opening statements are set for Monday in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of killing two of her children.

A jury was seated Friday morning after more than four days of jury selection.

Vallow Daybell is charged in connection with the deaths of her children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as her current husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

The judge has ruled that J.J.’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock of Lake Charles, can be in the courtroom.

