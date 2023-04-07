GOTTA EAT: Get your game on at Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Every town has a place that’s more than just a spot to eat. That’s what brings us to Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen where the word appetizing doesn’t just reflect in the food.

Now, a lot has changed in the past 15 years but Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen hasn’t. It keeps a consistent flavor that makes you clear your schedule just to eat there more often. And customers like Carl Gilliam and Clarence Ceasar say the atmosphere, just like the food, stands out.

“Great atmosphere. I love the sports bar vibe,” said Gilliam.

“Really it’s the ambiance from outside that really attracted me here,” said Ceaser.

And it doesn’t stop with the great environment, Cecil’s goes above and beyond to honor a DeRidder legend whose history with the city goes back decades. In fact, the owner, John Doyle, says the very name of the restaurant is named after his grandfather Cecil Doyle.

“My grandpa Cecil was a football coach back in the 60s and 50s. People come in every day still remembering what he did for the community.”

John would end up following in his grandfather’s footsteps not only by becoming an athlete but by opening up a restaurant.

“The football stadium was named after him in 1990. There is a road named after him as well.”

As the vision of Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen came to life, it began to reflect the history of his grandfather, supported sports teams, and created a sportsman’s paradise smack dab in the middle of DeRidder.

As you come in, you may notice that the walls are decorated with all things sports-related and it’ll be sure to set the bar high when it comes to a place where you can bring your friends for a great bite to eat.

Tom Bruce is another regular at the restaurant and says Cecil’s a popular spot in DeRidder and that you’ll always see people you know. So, if you and your friends need a fun place to hang out while watching your favorite teams compete, then this is the place for you!

But if you’re more comfy sitting in a recliner you’re in luck. They’ll even bring you a food tray! But if you want to get in on all the action, Cecil’s has a full bar with TVs upstairs.

So, what is there to eat? If it’s your first time, make sure to ask about the shrimp and grits. Cecil’s has their own take on this delicious recipe. They make it with two different kinds of shrimp and crab meat that are sautéd and then served on a deep-fried grit cake that’s filled with cheese.

But if you prefer the turf side of surf and turf, then I’d recommend their show-stopping ribeye which comes out sizzling and hot.

And while we’re talking flavor, let’s touch on how their art matches their delicious cajun food. They like to keep the party going with events and live music every weekend. But you can also catch the projector that plays highlights of Cecil’s coaching career making an incredible statement about just how special this place is.

But it’s not just locals that love making a trip down to the heart of DeRidder. A map of the United States hanging on the wall features pins from all over. So, if you’re visiting from anywhere in the U.S. or even from outside the borders, be sure to place a pin on your hometown.

So, come on down to DeRidder and check out Cecil’s Cajun Kitchen because you Gotta Eat!

