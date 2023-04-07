50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

GM Cruise recalls 300 robotaxis after crash involving bus

FILE - This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric...
FILE - This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday, April 7, 2023, that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco.

Cruise says in government documents posted Friday that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23. The “articulated” two-section bus slowed as it was leaving the stop and was hit by the self-driving vehicle.

Cruise characterized the crash as a fender-bender and said no one was hurt. The company says in documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it did the software update on March 25.

“Cruise determined that the collision was caused by an issue related to prediction of the unique movements of articulated vehicles in rare circumstances,” the company said in documents.

The company said no other crashes have happened due to the problem and that the same thing won’t happen again after the update. Cruise said it did the recall to be transparent and add to public understanding of the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

FILE - Actors Daisy Ridley, right and John Boyega pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
3 new ‘Star Wars’ movies coming, including Rey’s return
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain continuing today, clearing out Saturday.
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver...
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip
New bill would form Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority
New bill would form Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority