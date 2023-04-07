50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain continuing today, clearing out Saturday.

By Joseph Enk
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Cooler and wet conditions across SWLA this morning with temperatures starting in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees alongside the ongoing rainfall. Reports received in most areas anywhere from two to almost 6 inches of rain since yesterday afternoon.

Another one to three inches possible today, thoroughly passing the deficit of rainfall for the year in Lake Charles, which is now over an inch and a half in a rain surplus. Like yesterday there could be a couple of stronger storms today but the severe weather threat is still staying low, the main concern is the flood potential with our now completely saturated grounds. A flood watch remains in effect through early Saturday morning when the last of the rain will push out. Temperatures will remain cool today with highs only going into the low to mid 60s and tonight will be back into the 50s as the heavier rains move out of our area by the evening hours.

Afternoon conditions
Afternoon conditions(KPLC)
Flood watch
Flood watch(KPLC)

Saturday morning will see a few lingering showers with rain coming to an end very early in the day. Saturday’s highs will be in the 70s with remaining clouds keeping temperatures cooler into Easter Sunday.

Saturday rain
Saturday rain(KPLC)

In the longer term, this stationary front will meander South and east of the area giving us a little bit of a break in the rain for Sunday and Monday but a new area of low pressure the models are latching onto tries to develop along that front across the northern gulf by late Monday into Tuesday which could increase our chance of rain.

Tuesday Low
Tuesday Low(KPLC)

This low will be tracking away from our area Wednesday and if it develops far enough to the east we may dodge more of that potential rain.

