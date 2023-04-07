FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More showers Friday evening, drying out this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another round of showers is on the way to Southwest Louisiana for our Friday evening. This is thanks to moisture still hanging behind the front that brought yesterday’s rain. Rain will begin to approach the state line after 5 pm, though the bulk of the activity likely will arrive sometime close to 7 PM for western parts of the viewing area and a couple hours later for eastern parts. Luckily the activity does not figure to be as intense as yesterday’s. With that said, any heavier showers or downpours may still provide enough rainfall to create some ponding, especially for areas south of I-10 which have received at minimum several inches of rain already.

We dry out Saturday and have temperatures that return to the low 70's. (KPLC)

The rain thankfully will be much quicker to exit tonight, likely beginning to depart for western areas just after midnight, and throughout the rest of the early morning hours the further east you go. This will leave a cloudy, but drier start to our Saturday. And we’ll also be warmer on Saturday as well, with high’s in the low 70′s for most of the viewing area. As for Easter, rain does not look to be a concern either. Clouds will still be around, but highs remain in the low and mid 70′s with little chance of rain.

Showers return to the forecast early next week thanks to another approaching disturbance. (KPLC)

Once we head into next week, we will start to watch for the next system to bring rain. An upper-level low will track closer on Monday but looks likely to stall close to us by Tuesday into Wednesday. That means another round of showers may begin starting late Monday, possibly lasting into Wednesday as well. This will depend on the exact track and placement of the low as it stalls close to us. Should the low end up farther east or south in the Gulf of Mexico, that would mean reduced rain chances. But at this time the low looks to come close enough to bring us some showers by Tuesday.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.